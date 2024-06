videoDetails

Smriti Irani is continuously trailing from Amethi Lok Sabha seat

| Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 10:48 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Update: The result of Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be declared today. BJP's outgoing MP and Union Minister Smriti Irani is trailing from Amethi Lok Sabha seat of UP. Congress' KL Sharma is leading by 9590 votes from here. Now the votes of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are being counted. In the initial trends, the ruling NDA has crossed the majority mark in the trends.