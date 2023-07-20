trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637949
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“Smriti Irani is incompetent minister, she should resign,” says Priyanka Chaturvedi on viral Manipur video

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
Condemning the heinous crime against two women in a viral Manipur video, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on July 20, said that such incidents put the country to shame.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Female politicos furious over viral Manipur clip; Khushbu Sundar demands death penalty for culprits
play icon5:25
Female politicos furious over viral Manipur clip; Khushbu Sundar demands death penalty for culprits
India will hold Centre, Manipur govt guilty for Manipur situation: Brinda Karat
play icon1:30
India will hold Centre, Manipur govt guilty for Manipur situation: Brinda Karat
“Justice only when CM is removed and PM orders CBI inquiry…” says Asaduddin Owaisi on Manipur video
play icon1:4
“Justice only when CM is removed and PM orders CBI inquiry…” says Asaduddin Owaisi on Manipur video
“Glad PM Modi broke his silence…” Shashi Tharoor on Manipur viral video
play icon2:10
“Glad PM Modi broke his silence…” Shashi Tharoor on Manipur viral video
Delhi: All India Mahila Congress holds protest at Jantar Mantar over Manipur video
play icon1:12
Delhi: All India Mahila Congress holds protest at Jantar Mantar over Manipur video
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Female politicos furious over viral Manipur clip; Khushbu Sundar demands death penalty for culprits
play icon5:25
Female politicos furious over viral Manipur clip; Khushbu Sundar demands death penalty for culprits
India will hold Centre, Manipur govt guilty for Manipur situation: Brinda Karat
play icon1:30
India will hold Centre, Manipur govt guilty for Manipur situation: Brinda Karat
“Justice only when CM is removed and PM orders CBI inquiry…” says Asaduddin Owaisi on Manipur video
play icon1:4
“Justice only when CM is removed and PM orders CBI inquiry…” says Asaduddin Owaisi on Manipur video
“Glad PM Modi broke his silence…” Shashi Tharoor on Manipur viral video
play icon2:10
“Glad PM Modi broke his silence…” Shashi Tharoor on Manipur viral video
Delhi: All India Mahila Congress holds protest at Jantar Mantar over Manipur video
play icon1:12
Delhi: All India Mahila Congress holds protest at Jantar Mantar over Manipur video