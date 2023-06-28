NewsVideos
Smriti Irani questions Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with George Soros-funded Sunita Vishwanath in US

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani held a Press Conference in Delhi on June 28, over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s US visit. During the media briefings, targeting the Congress party, she said that the link with the Islamic Circle of North America is extremely distressing.

