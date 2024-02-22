trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723668
Snowfall hits hilly regions from Uttarakhand to Himachal

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
Heavy snowfall is witnessed in hilly areas from Uttarakhand to Himachal Pradesh. While Snowfall is heaven for some, on the other hand, it is turning into a problem for others. Snowfall on the mountains is affecting the plains. Snowfall is increasing beauty at some places and also increasing difficulties at other places.

