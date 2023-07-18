trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637113
So Rahul Gandhi will not be the PM face of the opposition

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 05:46 PM IST
Mallikarjun Kharge Live: A joint meeting of opposition parties has taken place in Bengaluru. In which Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge has given a big statement. Kharge said that the Congress has no greed for power. Rahul Gandhi will not be the PM face of the opposition
