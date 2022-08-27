NewsVideos

Sonali Phogat Death: 2 more accused arrested in Sonali case

Goa Police has made a big disclosure regarding the death of Sonali Phogat. Police have also recovered drugs from the restaurant where Sonali Phogat went to the bathroom. So far, the police have arrested a total of 4 accused in the Sonali Phogat murder case.

|Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 12:54 PM IST
Goa Police has made a big disclosure regarding the death of Sonali Phogat. Police have also recovered drugs from the restaurant where Sonali Phogat went to the bathroom. So far, the police have arrested a total of 4 accused in the Sonali Phogat murder case.

All Videos

Why is the building higher than the Qutub Minar being demolished?
19:29
Why is the building higher than the Qutub Minar being demolished?
MP Flood: Many states in the grip of heavy rains, Red Alert in Odisha
4:4
MP Flood: Many states in the grip of heavy rains, Red Alert in Odisha
Countdown begins for demolition of Twin Towers
4:44
Countdown begins for demolition of Twin Towers
Team India chats with Shaheen Afridi over his injury | Zee English News
Team India chats with Shaheen Afridi over his injury | Zee English News
DNA: Evidence of 'racial attacks' on Indians in US
10:52
DNA: Evidence of 'racial attacks' on Indians in US

Trending Videos

19:29
Why is the building higher than the Qutub Minar being demolished?
4:4
MP Flood: Many states in the grip of heavy rains, Red Alert in Odisha
4:44
Countdown begins for demolition of Twin Towers
Team India chats with Shaheen Afridi over his injury | Zee English News
10:52
DNA: Evidence of 'racial attacks' on Indians in US
sonali phogat death,sonali phogat sister big claim,sonali phogat death news,sonali phogat latest news,sonali phogat bjp,sonali phogat passed away,who is sonali phogat,sonali phogat heart attack,Sonali Phogat dead,sonali phogat bigg boss,sonali phogat die,sonali phogat on sidharth shukla death,death of sonali phogat,sonali phogat sister news,sonali phogat husband mysterious death,sonali phogat death reason,sonali phogat last video,Reman Phogat,