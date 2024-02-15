trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721644
Sonia Gandhi denies to contest Lok Sabha Election from Raebareli

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 03:44 PM IST
Sonia Gandhi on Lok Sabha Election: Sonia Gandhi has given big message to the people of Raebareli ahead of Lok Sabha Elections. Whereas Sonia Gandhi has refused to contest elections from Raebareli. Yesterday i.e. on Wednesday, Sonia had filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections and today she is refusing to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Rae Bareli.

