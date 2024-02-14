trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721175
Sonia Gandhi files nomination for Rajya Sabha Elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 01:28 PM IST
Sonia Gandhi has filed nomination for Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. Today Sonia Gandhi reached Jaipur and now she has filed her nomination. During this, Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot were also present there.

Pran Pratistha program begins in Abu Dhabi temple
Play Icon13:51
Pran Pratistha program begins in Abu Dhabi temple
Valentine's Day Celebration: Sweet Moments at Taj Mahal
Play Icon00:44
Valentine's Day Celebration: Sweet Moments at Taj Mahal
Sonia Gandhi Files Rajya Sabha Nomination in Rajasthan, Joined by Prominent Congress Leaders
Play Icon00:24
Sonia Gandhi Files Rajya Sabha Nomination in Rajasthan, Joined by Prominent Congress Leaders
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Launch 350 E-Buses for the Capital
Play Icon00:32
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Launch 350 E-Buses for the Capital
VIRAL VIDEO: Exposes Disturbing Animal Abuse at Thane Pet Clinic, Staffers Caught Punching and Kicking Dog
Play Icon00:37
VIRAL VIDEO: Exposes Disturbing Animal Abuse at Thane Pet Clinic, Staffers Caught Punching and Kicking Dog

