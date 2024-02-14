trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721081
Sonia Gandhi to be on Jaipur Visit today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 09:20 AM IST
Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi will visit Rajasthan's Jaipur today ahead of Lok Sabha elections. After reaching there, she will file nomination for Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

