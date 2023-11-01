trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682823
Sourabh Bhardwaj makes huge statement on Arvind Kejriwal appearance before ED

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 02:58 PM IST
Sourabh Bhardwaj on Kejriwal: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is going to appear before the ED. Before this, the Aam Aadmi Party was afraid of going to jail. AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj has given a big statement regarding Kejriwal's appearance.
