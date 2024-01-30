trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715794
SP announces 16 candidates for Lok Sabha Election 2024

Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
Samajwadi Party Candidate List: Samajwadi Party has released the list of its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The party has announced the names of 16 candidates in this list. Dimple Yadav candidate from Mainpuri, ticket to Awadhesh Prasad from Ayodhya, ticket to Kajal Nishad from Gorakhpur, ticket to Dharmendra Yadav from Badaun, ticket to Akshay Yadav from Firozabad, ticket to Anu Tandon from Unnao Lok Sabha seat, ticket to Ravidas Mehrotra from Lucknow, SP has given ticket to Ramprasad Choudhary from Basti, ticket to Shivshankar Singh Patel from Banda, ticket to Rajaram Pal from Akbarpur seat, ticket to Shafiqur Rahman from Sambhav seat, ticket to Devesh Shakya from Etah seat.

