SP Leader holds door to door campaign ahead of Mainpuri by-election

| Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 02:45 PM IST

Samajwadi Party Leader Dimple Yadav did door to door campaign on November 21 ahead of Mainpuri by-election. While speaking to media person, she said that the people of Karhal have always been with the sociolists.She said, "The people of Karhal have always been with the socialists. This has been a stronghold of the socialists. It will get such a majority from here that I think Netaji will get a true tribute from this region."