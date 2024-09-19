हिन्दी
SP MLA Zahid Baig's son arrested in Servant Murder Case
Updated:
Sep 19, 2024, 10:32 AM IST
Follow Us
MLA Zahid Baig's son has been arrested in connection with the suicide of a maid at the house of Samajwadi Party MLA in Bhadohi.
01:26
Huge revelation on conspiracy to derail trail in Ghazipur
02:58
People to get relief from expensive internet
02:14
More than 80 houses of Dalit community burnt in Bihar's Nawada
00:50
Case registered against unknown people for waving Palestinian flag in Bahraich
02:04
Lebanon Walkie Talkie Blast takes lives of 20 people
1:26
Huge revelation on conspiracy to derail trail in Ghazipur
2:58
People to get relief from expensive internet
2:14
More than 80 houses of Dalit community burnt in Bihar's Nawada
0:50
Case registered against unknown people for waving Palestinian flag in Bahraich
2:4
Lebanon Walkie Talkie Blast takes lives of 20 people
