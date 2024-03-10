NewsVideos
videoDetails

SP spokesperson compared PM Modi and Hitler

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 01:06 AM IST
Follow Us
All parties are in action mode regarding Lok Sabha elections. On one hand, BJP is engaged in seat sharing. At the same time, the opposition has intensified the attacks on BJP and PM Modi. Now the word 'Hitler' has also been included in the attacks on Modi. Watch the debate show Taal Thok Ke on this issue.

All Videos

Opposition attacks Chirag Paswan and NDA's seat sharing
Play Icon09:48
Opposition attacks Chirag Paswan and NDA's seat sharing
PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh
Play Icon04:29
PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh
PM seen riding an elephant in Kaziranga National Park of Assam
Play Icon04:09
PM seen riding an elephant in Kaziranga National Park of Assam
China worried due to increased number of Indian soldiers on LAC
Play Icon09:25
China worried due to increased number of Indian soldiers on LAC
China got tensed after seeing Indian Army Tunnel
Play Icon13:39
China got tensed after seeing Indian Army Tunnel

Trending Videos

Opposition attacks Chirag Paswan and NDA's seat sharing
play icon9:48
Opposition attacks Chirag Paswan and NDA's seat sharing
PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh
play icon4:29
PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh
PM seen riding an elephant in Kaziranga National Park of Assam
play icon4:9
PM seen riding an elephant in Kaziranga National Park of Assam
China worried due to increased number of Indian soldiers on LAC
play icon9:25
China worried due to increased number of Indian soldiers on LAC
China got tensed after seeing Indian Army Tunnel
play icon13:39
China got tensed after seeing Indian Army Tunnel