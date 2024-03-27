Advertisement
SP to take strict action against Ruchi Veera

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: ST Hasan is the Samajwadi Party candidate from Moradabad. Let us tell you that even after the refusal of Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav, Ruchi Veera has filed her nomination. Meanwhile, major action can be taken against Ruchi Veera.

