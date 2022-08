Spanish govt passes new energy saving bill, orders offices to operate ACs over 27 degrees in summers

Spain has approved a new set of measures to save energy. Offices, stores, and hospitality venues will not be allowed to set their cooling systems below 27ºC in summer nor above 19 ºC in winter

| Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 10:53 AM IST

Spain has approved a new set of measures to save energy. Offices, stores, and hospitality venues will not be allowed to set their cooling systems below 27ºC in summer nor above 19 ºC in winter