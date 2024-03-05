trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727510
Spanish Woman Gang Rape Case: Jharkhand High Court Takes Cognizance; Survivor's Husband Receives Rs 10 Lakhs Compensation

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
The Deputy Commissioner in Dumka, Jharkhand, has provided a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to the husband of the survivor in the Spanish woman gang rape case. This compassionate gesture is intended to offer support and aid during this difficult period

