trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697850
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Special preparations in Ayodhya before prana pratishtha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 12:32 AM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Exclusive Report: Amidst the preparations for the pran pratishtha ceremony, a grand statue of Pakshiraj Jatayu has been installed in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. Along with the inauguration of the temple on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the statue of Jatayu.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: '360 degree' analysis of SC's decision on Article 370
Play Icon16:31
DNA: '360 degree' analysis of SC's decision on Article 370
DNA: Jakarta will sink into sea!
Play Icon3:55
DNA: Jakarta will sink into sea!
DNA: What will happen to Vasundhara Raje?
Play Icon4:19
DNA: What will happen to Vasundhara Raje?
DNA: Which countries will disappear due to rising sea levels?
Play Icon4:5
DNA: Which countries will disappear due to rising sea levels?
Congress Dhiraj Sahu IT Raid: Cash haul reaches Rs 351 crore
Play Icon13:26
Congress Dhiraj Sahu IT Raid: Cash haul reaches Rs 351 crore

Trending Videos

DNA: '360 degree' analysis of SC's decision on Article 370
play icon16:31
DNA: '360 degree' analysis of SC's decision on Article 370
DNA: Jakarta will sink into sea!
play icon3:55
DNA: Jakarta will sink into sea!
DNA: What will happen to Vasundhara Raje?
play icon4:19
DNA: What will happen to Vasundhara Raje?
DNA: Which countries will disappear due to rising sea levels?
play icon4:5
DNA: Which countries will disappear due to rising sea levels?
Congress Dhiraj Sahu IT Raid: Cash haul reaches Rs 351 crore
play icon13:26
Congress Dhiraj Sahu IT Raid: Cash haul reaches Rs 351 crore
Ayodhya Ram Mandir,ram mandir ayodhya,Ram Mandir,Ayodhya,Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,ram mandir ayodhya construction update,ayodhya ram mandir construction,ram mandir ayodhya construction,Ayodhya Ram Mandir news,ram mandir construction in ayodhya,Ram Mandir construction,ayodhya ram mandir video,Ayodhya Ram Temple,ayodhya ram mandir marg nirman,ram mandir construction update,ram mandir nirman,ayodhya ram mandir pran pratishtha,Zee News,ground report ayodhya,