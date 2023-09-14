trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662433
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Special session of Parliament, all Congress MPs will be present

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
The Central Government has released the proposed agenda for the special session of Parliament from 18 to 22 September. Congress has issued a three-line whip for the special session of Parliament. All Congress MPs have been asked to be present in the whip.
Follow Us

All Videos

Plane fell like a stone from the sky at Mumbai airport! Exclusive Video
play icon4:26
Plane fell like a stone from the sky at Mumbai airport! Exclusive Video
So this is how the plane crash happened at Mumbai airport, see VIDEO
play icon4:43
So this is how the plane crash happened at Mumbai airport, see VIDEO
PM Modi's attack on INDIA alliance - arrogant alliance has decided its policy
play icon5:45
PM Modi's attack on INDIA alliance - arrogant alliance has decided its policy
How did martyrdom happen? Know the whole story
play icon1:47
How did martyrdom happen? Know the whole story
PM Modi said in Madhya Pradesh- Now will get thousands of opportunities
play icon5:50
PM Modi said in Madhya Pradesh- Now will get thousands of opportunities

Trending Videos

Plane fell like a stone from the sky at Mumbai airport! Exclusive Video
play icon4:26
Plane fell like a stone from the sky at Mumbai airport! Exclusive Video
So this is how the plane crash happened at Mumbai airport, see VIDEO
play icon4:43
So this is how the plane crash happened at Mumbai airport, see VIDEO
PM Modi's attack on INDIA alliance - arrogant alliance has decided its policy
play icon5:45
PM Modi's attack on INDIA alliance - arrogant alliance has decided its policy
How did martyrdom happen? Know the whole story
play icon1:47
How did martyrdom happen? Know the whole story
PM Modi said in Madhya Pradesh- Now will get thousands of opportunities
play icon5:50
PM Modi said in Madhya Pradesh- Now will get thousands of opportunities
Parliament Special Session,special session of Parliament,special session,special Parliament session,special session parliament,Parliament session,PM Modi,govt special session,parliament special session news,parliament special session dates,india alliance on parliament special session,Breaking News,india vs bharat,loksabha rajyasabha,loksabha bills,bills in special session,PM Modi Breaking,