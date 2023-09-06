trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658652
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Special session of Parliament to be held in new Parliament from 18th to 22nd September

|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Parliament Special Session 2023: There will be a special session in the new Parliament. The central government has called a special session from 18 to 22 September. There is a possibility that the government may pass many important bills in the special session.
Follow Us

All Videos

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner officially file for divorce, ending four-year marriage
play icon1:50
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner officially file for divorce, ending four-year marriage
VK Singh Exclusive: Conversation with VK Singh regarding preparations for G20, we have tried to plan
play icon3:1
VK Singh Exclusive: Conversation with VK Singh regarding preparations for G20, we have tried to plan
Omar Abdullah makes huge remark on Bharat Vs India Controversy
play icon1:22
Omar Abdullah makes huge remark on Bharat Vs India Controversy
AAP minister Anmol Gagan makes huge statement on upcoming elections
play icon1:30
AAP minister Anmol Gagan makes huge statement on upcoming elections
PM Modi gives instructions to ministers to stay in Delhi and download G20 App
play icon1:51
PM Modi gives instructions to ministers to stay in Delhi and download G20 App

Trending Videos

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner officially file for divorce, ending four-year marriage
play icon1:50
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner officially file for divorce, ending four-year marriage
VK Singh Exclusive: Conversation with VK Singh regarding preparations for G20, we have tried to plan
play icon3:1
VK Singh Exclusive: Conversation with VK Singh regarding preparations for G20, we have tried to plan
Omar Abdullah makes huge remark on Bharat Vs India Controversy
play icon1:22
Omar Abdullah makes huge remark on Bharat Vs India Controversy
AAP minister Anmol Gagan makes huge statement on upcoming elections
play icon1:30
AAP minister Anmol Gagan makes huge statement on upcoming elections
PM Modi gives instructions to ministers to stay in Delhi and download G20 App
play icon1:51
PM Modi gives instructions to ministers to stay in Delhi and download G20 App
Parliament Special Session,parliament special session 2023,parliament special session 2023 agenda,parliament special session 2023 date,New Parliament,special session of Parliament,special session,Parliament session,special Parliament session,special midnight session of parliament,parliament special session news,parliament joint session,parliament special session dates,Parliament,serbia - serb parliament special session,joint parliament session,govt special session,