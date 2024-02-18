trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722683
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Speculations intensify about Kamal Nath joining BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 11:56 PM IST
Follow Us
Congress Kamal Nath BJP Joining Update: Speculations are rife about former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and his Chhindwara Congress MP son Nakul Nath joining BJP. Meanwhile, Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath are staying in Delhi since Saturday. The flag of Lord Ram has also been placed outside his house in Delhi.

All Videos

Farmer Protest: All eyes on fourth round of talks
Play Icon05:51
Farmer Protest: All eyes on fourth round of talks
BJP's master plan for Lok Sabha elections
Play Icon04:30
BJP's master plan for Lok Sabha elections
Taal Thok ke: PM Modi showed the trailer of Lok Sabha election politics
Play Icon42:43
Taal Thok ke: PM Modi showed the trailer of Lok Sabha election politics
PM Modi became emotional remembering Jain Muni Vidyasagar
Play Icon02:40
PM Modi became emotional remembering Jain Muni Vidyasagar
Badhir News: PM Modi gave the slogan Abki Baar 400 Paar
Play Icon04:45
Badhir News: PM Modi gave the slogan Abki Baar 400 Paar

Trending Videos

Farmer Protest: All eyes on fourth round of talks
play icon5:51
Farmer Protest: All eyes on fourth round of talks
BJP's master plan for Lok Sabha elections
play icon4:30
BJP's master plan for Lok Sabha elections
Taal Thok ke: PM Modi showed the trailer of Lok Sabha election politics
play icon42:43
Taal Thok ke: PM Modi showed the trailer of Lok Sabha election politics
PM Modi became emotional remembering Jain Muni Vidyasagar
play icon2:40
PM Modi became emotional remembering Jain Muni Vidyasagar
Badhir News: PM Modi gave the slogan Abki Baar 400 Paar
play icon4:45
Badhir News: PM Modi gave the slogan Abki Baar 400 Paar