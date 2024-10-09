videoDetails

Speed News: Top 50 Headlines Today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 09, 2024, 08:32 AM IST

Haryana Jammu Kashmir Election Results Update: BJP has created history in Haryana. It has proved all the agencies' predictions wrong by scoring a hat-trick of victory for the third time in a row. BJP has won 48 out of 90 seats in Haryana Assembly... Congress has won 37 seats... Apart from this, Indian National Lok Dal has won 2 seats... while independent candidates have won 3 seats... With BJP's victory, the political temperature of the country has risen... Congress, as usual, is blaming EVMs for its defeat.