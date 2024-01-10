trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708188
Speeding Truck rams into several vehicles on highway in Agra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
Agra has witnessed major road accident. A speeding truck has rammed into several vehicles on highway in UP's Agra. The video of the incident has surfaced. As per reports, truck collided with a car at first and then when crowd gathered near truck to arrest driver, he tried to flee by hitting several vehicles.

