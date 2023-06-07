NewsVideos
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur might meet Wrestlers, gives information via tweet

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
Wrestlers Protest: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur can meet the wrestlers today amidst the demonstration of wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Please tell that Anurag Thakur had given information about this by tweeting.

