NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sports training to be given to prisoners, campaign reaches 17 jails in 10 states

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 04:01 PM IST
Indian Oil tried to stage the performance of the prisoners in the jail in sports also. Now sports training will be given to the prisoners in jail.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Stones were pelted from mosques, police did not dare to stop them, says Ajay Alok
9:42
Taal Thok Ke: Stones were pelted from mosques, police did not dare to stop them, says Ajay Alok
Mamata Banerjee's big statement on Bengal violence
2:40
Mamata Banerjee's big statement on Bengal violence
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson got angry on Mamta's statement
9:45
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson got angry on Mamta's statement
Taal Thok Ke: Anchor's question...if not in India, take out the procession in Pakistan
9:50
Taal Thok Ke: Anchor's question...if not in India, take out the procession in Pakistan
Conspiracy to shake Delhi! 7-8 hand grenades found in Holambi Kalan
1:32
Conspiracy to shake Delhi! 7-8 hand grenades found in Holambi Kalan

Trending Videos

9:42
Taal Thok Ke: Stones were pelted from mosques, police did not dare to stop them, says Ajay Alok
2:40
Mamata Banerjee's big statement on Bengal violence
9:45
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson got angry on Mamta's statement
9:50
Taal Thok Ke: Anchor's question...if not in India, take out the procession in Pakistan
1:32
Conspiracy to shake Delhi! 7-8 hand grenades found in Holambi Kalan
social welfare schemes in india,indian social welfare schemes,Welfare schemes,indian social welfare schemes details,social welfare schemes,social welfare schemes details in india,Indian Oil,ioc parivartan,Hindi News,welfare programmes for prison inmates,Prison Inmates,Tihar Jail,Change,sports training,train juvenile prison inmates,