Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Sri Lankans turn to bicycles amid fuel shortage, price surge

As crisis-ridden Sri Lankans continue to queue up at petrol pumps across the debt-ridden country every day amid fuel shortage, a large number of people are opting for bicycles and ditching cars and motorcycles for their daily commute.

| Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 04:50 PM IST

