Sri Lanka police fire tear gas and water cannons over poll postponement | Zee News English

| Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 10:46 PM IST

Sri Lanka police fire tear gas and water cannons over poll postponement | Zee News English Police in Sri Lanka on Sunday fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters angry over a decision to postpone local elections after the government said it cannot finance them because of the country’s crippling economic crisis. About 15 people were treated for minor injuries, according to Colombo National Hospital.