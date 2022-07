Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country

Sri Lanka embattled president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has flown out of the country, heading to the neighbouring Maldives, according to local officials.

| Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 08:20 AM IST

