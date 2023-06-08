NewsVideos
videoDetails

Srinagar College Girl Students makes big statement over Hijab Ban

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
In Jammu and Kashmir, there has been a protest against the Hijab ban in a college in Srinagar. Girl students have raised slogans against the ban on hijab.

All Videos

Live in partner cooks pieces of dead body and feeds dog
13:8
Live in partner cooks pieces of dead body and feeds dog
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar gets furious over Rahul Gandhi's criticism
3:29
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar gets furious over Rahul Gandhi's criticism
'Rahul Gandhi is Habitual of Criticizing the Country' EAM S Jaishankar Slams Rahul Gandhi on His US Visit
1:39
'Rahul Gandhi is Habitual of Criticizing the Country' EAM S Jaishankar Slams Rahul Gandhi on His US Visit
Jacky Bhagnani And Rakul Preet Singh Were All Smiles At The Bloody Daddy Screening
1:22
Jacky Bhagnani And Rakul Preet Singh Were All Smiles At The Bloody Daddy Screening
Playback Singer Sonu Nigam Spotted At The Airport
0:38
Playback Singer Sonu Nigam Spotted At The Airport

Trending Videos

13:8
Live in partner cooks pieces of dead body and feeds dog
3:29
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar gets furious over Rahul Gandhi's criticism
1:39
'Rahul Gandhi is Habitual of Criticizing the Country' EAM S Jaishankar Slams Rahul Gandhi on His US Visit
1:22
Jacky Bhagnani And Rakul Preet Singh Were All Smiles At The Bloody Daddy Screening
0:38
Playback Singer Sonu Nigam Spotted At The Airport
hijab,srinagar collage hijab ban,hijab ban news,Hijab ban,Hijab controversy,karnataka hijab controversy,Karnataka Hijab row,hijab row,udupi hijab controversy,college hijab controversy,hijab controversy in karnataka,karnataka hijab controversy latest news updates,udupi college hijab controversy,hijab controversy in udupi,hijab controversy latest news updates,politics escalates over karnataka hijab row,hijab controversy news,karnataka students protest hijab,