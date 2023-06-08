NewsVideos
videoDetails

Srishti pulled out of borewell, rescue operation lasted for 50 hours

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
Srishti rescue operation: An innocent girl had fallen into an open borewell in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh. After about 50 hours of hard work, Srishti has been taken out of the borewell.

All Videos

From Lionel Messi To David Beckham: Top Footballers Who Played In the United States League
1:33
From Lionel Messi To David Beckham: Top Footballers Who Played In the United States League
S Jaishankar befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi!
7:48
S Jaishankar befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi!
Mumbai Murder Case Update: Big revelation in Saraswati murder case, Rent Agreement came to the fore । Mira Road
6:23
Mumbai Murder Case Update: Big revelation in Saraswati murder case, Rent Agreement came to the fore । Mira Road
Mumbai Murder Ground Report: First murdered then boiled in the cooker, how did the murder happen? Mira Road
6:32
Mumbai Murder Ground Report: First murdered then boiled in the cooker, how did the murder happen? Mira Road
Badhir News: Yogi government's big action on Sanjeev Jeeva's murder, revealed in postmortem. Lucknow
7:28
Badhir News: Yogi government's big action on Sanjeev Jeeva's murder, revealed in postmortem. Lucknow

Trending Videos

1:33
From Lionel Messi To David Beckham: Top Footballers Who Played In the United States League
7:48
S Jaishankar befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi!
6:23
Mumbai Murder Case Update: Big revelation in Saraswati murder case, Rent Agreement came to the fore । Mira Road
6:32
Mumbai Murder Ground Report: First murdered then boiled in the cooker, how did the murder happen? Mira Road
7:28
Badhir News: Yogi government's big action on Sanjeev Jeeva's murder, revealed in postmortem. Lucknow
Breaking News,srishti rescue operation,sehore borewell rescue operation,rescue operation sehore,rescue operation,srishti rescue operation news,srishti rescue operation live,sehore borewell rescue,rescue operation live,srishti rescue operation in sehore,sehore borewell rescue update,srishti kushwaha,NDRF rescue team,srishti kushwaha rescue operation,srishti borewell,srishti kushwaha borewell,srishti rescue operation sehore,latest news srishti rescue operation,