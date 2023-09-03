trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657318
'Stalin' insulted Sanatan...Shah's grand road show in Rajasthan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 05:18 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah has now reacted to MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement regarding Sanatan Dharma. Amit Shah has also done a road show in Rajasthan.
BJP's big announcement for Rajya Sabha by-election, Dinesh Sharma made candidate
BJP's big announcement for Rajya Sabha by-election, Dinesh Sharma made candidate
Controversial statement of Stalin's son, JP Nadda adamant on Hindutva
Controversial statement of Stalin's son, JP Nadda adamant on Hindutva
Shah warned the I.N.D.I.A alliance for insulting Sanatan.
Shah warned the I.N.D.I.A alliance for insulting Sanatan.
Delhi Police files complaint against Udhayanidhi Stalin
Delhi Police files complaint against Udhayanidhi Stalin
Amit Shah got angry on the Rajasthan government, never seen so 'angry' before
Amit Shah got angry on the Rajasthan government, never seen so 'angry' before

