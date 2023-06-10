NewsVideos
Stone Pelting in Maharashtra: Stone pelting at Hindu temple of Jalgaon, Section 144 applicable

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 04:34 PM IST
Violence has been going on in Maharashtra for the past several days. Now stones have been pelted at a Hindu temple in Jalgaon area of ​​Maharashtra. After which section 144 has been imposed for 2 days. Watch this special report.

