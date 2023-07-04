trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630470
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Stone pelting in two communities in Hapur, many people injured

|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
UP Stone Pelting: A case of stone pelting has come to light from Hapur in UP. Many people have been injured in this incident. Taking strict action in this case, the police has released the posters of the accused. Know what is the whole matter.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Sawan 2023: Devotees offer prayers at Nageshwar Nath Temple in Ayodhya
play icon2:17
Sawan 2023: Devotees offer prayers at Nageshwar Nath Temple in Ayodhya
Ajit Pawar to inaugurate NCP's new office in Mumbai today
play icon2:15
Ajit Pawar to inaugurate NCP's new office in Mumbai today
Maharashtra cabinet meeting to be held at 12 noon today after Ajit Pawar's rebellion
play icon2:50
Maharashtra cabinet meeting to be held at 12 noon today after Ajit Pawar's rebellion
Watch LIVE report from Delhi's Gauri Shankar Temple, huge crowd of devotees witnessed
play icon1:58
Watch LIVE report from Delhi's Gauri Shankar Temple, huge crowd of devotees witnessed
MLA Prajakt Tanpure reached to meet Ajit Pawar
play icon0:47
MLA Prajakt Tanpure reached to meet Ajit Pawar
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Sawan 2023: Devotees offer prayers at Nageshwar Nath Temple in Ayodhya
play icon2:17
Sawan 2023: Devotees offer prayers at Nageshwar Nath Temple in Ayodhya
Ajit Pawar to inaugurate NCP's new office in Mumbai today
play icon2:15
Ajit Pawar to inaugurate NCP's new office in Mumbai today
Maharashtra cabinet meeting to be held at 12 noon today after Ajit Pawar's rebellion
play icon2:50
Maharashtra cabinet meeting to be held at 12 noon today after Ajit Pawar's rebellion
Watch LIVE report from Delhi's Gauri Shankar Temple, huge crowd of devotees witnessed
play icon1:58
Watch LIVE report from Delhi's Gauri Shankar Temple, huge crowd of devotees witnessed
MLA Prajakt Tanpure reached to meet Ajit Pawar
play icon0:47
MLA Prajakt Tanpure reached to meet Ajit Pawar
up stone pelting,Stone pelting,howrah stone pelting,stone pelting in up hapur,jahangirpuri stone pelting,moradabad stone pelting,stone pelting in jk,stone pelting in delhi,stone pelting in gujarat,up hapur stone pelting,stone pelting in prayagraj,up pollice beating maulana for stone pelting,stone pelting in vande bharat train,hapur stone pelting,stone pelting delhi,dm-ssp stone pelting,amroha stone pelting,masjid stone pelting,stone pelting kanpur,Zee News,