Stone Pelting incidents witnessed from Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 04:12 PM IST
Maharashtra Stone Pelting: A hateful conspiracy has come to the fore from Maharashtra to UP. An attempt was made to spoil the atmosphere during Ganpati immersion. If we talk about Maharashtra, the pictures that have come out from Bhiwandi and Buldhana are pointing towards a big conspiracy. In Bhiwandi, stones were pelted on the idol of Ganpati. In Buldhana too, stones were thrown from the rooftops on the immersion procession. Pictures of which have also surfaced. In UP too, stones were pelted on the immersion procession at many places. There is an allegation of throwing stones on Ganpati in Siddharthnagar, after which there is an atmosphere of tension. Hateful slogans were raised in Barawafaat in Moradabad, UP.

