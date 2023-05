videoDetails

Stone pelting over fake voting in Amroha, many injured

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 04, 2023, 03:00 PM IST

The voting for the first phase of UP Municipal Corporation 2023 will be held on Thursday from 7 am to 6 pm. At the same time, news of violence is also coming out from many places, in Amroha there was stone pelting over fake voting, in which many people were injured.