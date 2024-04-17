Advertisement
Stones pelted at Ram Navami procession in Bengal

Sonam|Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 10:50 PM IST
What was feared on Ram Navami happened in West Bengal. Stones were pelted at the Ram Navami procession in Murshidabad.

