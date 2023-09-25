trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666991
Stones pelted on UP Police. Journalist also injured in the attack.

Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
Violence erupted after the police party attempted to evict a vast tract of illegally occupied by the members of the religious outfit. The land reportedly belongs to the revenue department in the Dayalbagh area of Agra.
