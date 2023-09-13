trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661886
Storm Daniel wreaks havoc in Libya

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
More than 2,000 people are feared dead amid devastating flooding caused by Storm Daniel, which blasted across the country's east. According to Libyan News Agency, Osama Hamad, the president of Libya's eastern parliament-backed administration, verified the death toll on Monday.
