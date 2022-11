Story of Gothri Guru village - Rajasthan`s Sextortion hub using apps to harass men

| Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 07:10 PM IST

The Pune police have arrested a 29-year-old man from Rajasthan in connection with the ?sextortion? case of a teen from the city, who allegedly committed suicide after he was harassed and blackmailed by online fraudsters.