Stress-Free Darshan at Ayodhya Temple: Special Lockers for Your Belongings

Dec 28, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
Special lockers have been set up at the Ayodhya Temple to ensure the secure storage of your belongings, allowing visitors to enjoy a stress-free darshan of Lord Rama. This unique facility provides pilgrims with the convenience of safeguarding their possessions, enhancing the spiritual experience without worry. Come, pay your respects to Lord Rama in tranquility and devotion, free from any concerns.

