videoDetails

Strict Security Arrangements ahead of 6th Phase of Voting in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 24, 2024, 08:06 AM IST

th Phase Voting: The sixth phase of voting is going to take place tomorrow for Lok Sabha elections 2024. Voting will be held on all 7 seats in Delhi tomorrow. Amid this, tight security arrangements have been made in Delhi. Know what preparations are being made for voting in Delhi?