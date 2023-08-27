trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654073
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Student beaten for writing 'Jai Shree Ram' on black board in Jammu Kashmir's Kathua

|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 07:37 AM IST
Jammu Kashmir Student Beaten: A shameful case has come to light in Kathua district of Jammu. A schoolboy was allegedly thrashed by a Muslim teacher for writing Jai Shri Ram on the blackboard in Kathua's Bani area. After this matter came to the fore, there were protests against the teacher and the principal in various areas of Kathua district including Basoli.
Follow Us

All Videos

Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 27th August 2023
play icon19:31
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 27th August 2023
Know preparations ahead of Shobha Yatra in Nuh
play icon6:7
Know preparations ahead of Shobha Yatra in Nuh
PM Modi to address B 20 Summit 2023 today
play icon9:14
PM Modi to address B 20 Summit 2023 today
Robbery Incident in Delhi's Narela
play icon0:48
Robbery Incident in Delhi's Narela
Section 144 imposed in Haryana's Nuh in view of Shobha Yatra
play icon0:48
Section 144 imposed in Haryana's Nuh in view of Shobha Yatra

Trending Videos

Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 27th August 2023
play icon19:31
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 27th August 2023
Know preparations ahead of Shobha Yatra in Nuh
play icon6:7
Know preparations ahead of Shobha Yatra in Nuh
PM Modi to address B 20 Summit 2023 today
play icon9:14
PM Modi to address B 20 Summit 2023 today
Robbery Incident in Delhi's Narela
play icon0:48
Robbery Incident in Delhi's Narela
Section 144 imposed in Haryana's Nuh in view of Shobha Yatra
play icon0:48
Section 144 imposed in Haryana's Nuh in view of Shobha Yatra
jammu kashmir student beaten,Student beaten,student beaten by teacher,student beaten by teacher in kathua,student beaten by teacher in jammu and kashmir,student beaten for writing jai shree ram,jai shree ram on black board,jai shree ram controversy,student writes jai shree ram on black board,student writes jai shree ram,kathua teacher,kathua teacher viral video,jammu kashmir teacher,Muslim teacher,muslim teacher viral,muslim teacher beats hindu student,Zee News,