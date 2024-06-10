Advertisement
Students took out justice march against NEET result in Lucknow

|Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 01:58 PM IST
NEET 2024 Results Latest News: The controversy over the NEET exam is not stopping. Many students and parents are now demanding cancellation of the exam on social media. On June 4, NTA released the result of the NEET exam in which 67 students topped by securing 720 marks. At the same time, some students have got 718 and 719 marks, which is causing controversy. In Lucknow, students took out a justice march against NEET result.

