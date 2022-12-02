NewsVideos

Study: Researchers develop method for classifying nasal cavity tumors

Dec 02, 2022
Researchers at LMU and Charite hospital in Berlin have developed a method for classifying difficult-to-diagnose nasal cavity tumors. The study was published in the journal, 'Nature Communications.' A team led by Dr Philipp Jurmeister and Prof. Frederick Klauschen from the Institute of Pathology at LMU and Prof. David Capper from Charite University Hospital as well as the German Cancer Consortium (DKTK) partner sites Munich and Berlin, has achieved a decisive improvement in diagnostics.

