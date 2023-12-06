trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695799
Successful rescue of girl who fell in borewell

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 09:12 AM IST
A 5-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh was pulled out safely late at night after a rescue operation of about 9 hours. The girl had fallen into an 18 feet pit of the borewell.
