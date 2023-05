videoDetails

Sudan Crisis: Due to ongoing violence in Sudan, there is a risk of migration on a large scale, 8 lakh people can leave Sudan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

More than 800,000 people may have fled the country in Sudan in the wake of conflict between the army and paramilitary forces. A UN official said that if this crisis is not resolved, many people will be forced to flee for basic aid.