Sudden explosion in tanker on Mumbai-Pune highway, 4 people died

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
There has been a major accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. 4 people died due to fire in oil tanker. Many people are said to be injured in the accident.

