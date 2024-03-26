Advertisement
Sudhanshu on Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: 'Mentality of the opposition is divisive...', says Sudhanshu

Sonam|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 05:48 PM IST
Sudhanshu on Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: BJP has hit back at the statement of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Let us tell you that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Jai Hind' were first raised by two Muslims. On which Sudhanshu Trivedi has retaliated. He says that the mentality of the opposition is divisive.

