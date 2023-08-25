trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653454
Sudhanshu Trivedi hits back at Rahul Gandhi over China remark

|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
Sudhanshu Trivedi on Rahul Gandhi: BJP has retaliated on Rahul Gandhi. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi asked who gives you information about China? What is Rahul Gandhi's relation with China? Why is Rahul fond of talking about China? He also said that Rahul Gandhi is expert in giving baseless statements.
