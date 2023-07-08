NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sudhanshu Trivedi said - Bengal has been the same as it was in Bihar in the 90s

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
West Bengal panchayat election 2023: Panchayat elections in West Bengal have turned into bloody elections. Voting for Panchayat elections took place in Bengal today. During this, violence took place at various places. Bullets were fired, bombs were fired, booths were looted and lives were also lost. BJP spoke fiercely on violence

All Videos

Hi-tech command control centre set up for Amarnath Yatra
3:37
Hi-tech command control centre set up for Amarnath Yatra
2 Killed, 28 Injured After Mass Shooting In US
19:54
2 Killed, 28 Injured After Mass Shooting In US
PM Modi's big gift to Telangana, projects worth 6100 crores started
4:40
PM Modi's big gift to Telangana, projects worth 6100 crores started
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 08, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
5:16
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 08, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
14 people killed during Bengal panchayat polls
36:30
 14 people killed during Bengal panchayat polls

Trending Videos

3:37
Hi-tech command control centre set up for Amarnath Yatra
19:54
2 Killed, 28 Injured After Mass Shooting In US
4:40
PM Modi's big gift to Telangana, projects worth 6100 crores started
5:16
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 08, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
36:30
14 people killed during Bengal panchayat polls
बंगाल हिंसा,ममता बनर्जी,Taal thok ke,Bengal violence,Violence in Bengal,West Bengal Violence,West Bengal panchayat polls,post poll violence in bengal,violence in West Bengal,Bengal panchayat polls,West Bengal,panchayat election in west bengal,West Bengal panchayat election,West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023,clashes in bengal,bengal poll violence,west bengal post poll violence,west bengal violence today,bengal panchayat violence,